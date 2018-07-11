Georgian lawmaker elected as head of OSCE parliamentary assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tsereteli will take the post for a year term.

Georgian opposition lawmaker Gigi Tsereteli has been elected head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE PA) today with a term of one year by secret ballot.

Austrian parliamentarian Christine Muttonen stepped down in November 2017 as the head of OSCE PA and as the most senior vice president of the assembly, Georgian parliamentarian George (Gigi) Tsereteli took over the chairmanship automatically.

Now, he has officially been elected to the position by OSCE PA members.

The election took place during the 27th OSCE PA Annual Session.

