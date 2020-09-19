Georgian Tbilisi to be host city for 2021 ADB’s 54th Annual Meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is committed to partnering with developing economies in Asia and the Pacific to achieve their recovery goals from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, President Masatsugu Asakawa said in an address to ADB’s Board of Governors today, Georgian media reported.

"ADB will continue to earn your trust as a steadfast partner during the uncertain times we still face in our region as we build for a strong and lasting recovery. Our work toward a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive recovery stands on a foundation of mutual trust formed over decades of cooperation with you, our members", President Asakawa said.

In addition, today it has been announced that Tbilisi will be the host city for 2021 ADB’s 54th Annual Meeting.

