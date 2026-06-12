Adobe shares fall as CFO exit raises strategy concerns

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Adobe on Thursday announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Dan Durn, adding to concerns about the Photoshop maker’s strategy as it attempts to navigate an increasingly crowded design software industry.

The announcement came despite the company raising its annual revenue and profit forecasts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Durn’s exit comes just three months after long-time CEO Shantanu Narayen decided to step down, leaving the company’s longer-term trajectory uncertain until a new successor is appointed.

Following the news, Adobe shares fell more than 7% in premarket trading on Friday.

The company said Steve Day, senior vice president of corporate finance, will serve as interim CFO starting June 15.

“Not what ADBE needs… maybe they have a CEO candidate in place/waiting on bringing in their own people. I would expect more senior management to depart with a new CEO,” said Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower Advisors.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, custom AI chip maker Marvell Technology appointed Dan Durn as its new CFO.

Adobe also reported strong progress in its AI business, saying AI-first annual recurring revenue had tripled and exceeded $500 million at the end of the second quarter.

Despite the leadership changes, the company raised its financial outlook. Adobe now expects annual adjusted earnings per share of $24.35 to $24.45, up from its prior forecast of $23.30 to $23.50. Second-quarter revenue also beat Wall Street expectations.

For fiscal 2026, Adobe now projects revenue between $26.5 billion and $26.6 billion, up from its earlier forecast range of $25.9 billion to $26.1 billion.

The updated forecast reflects growing demand for Adobe’s AI-powered products and tools, which remain central to its strategy to maintain leadership in a market where smaller competitors are rapidly gaining share.

Despite its early dominance in design software, Adobe now faces increasing competition from companies such as Figma and Canva, both of which have aggressively integrated AI features to enhance their products and attract users.

Adobe shares have fallen more than 37% year to date, as investors continue to weigh concerns that AI-driven design tools from emerging players and major AI labs could disrupt the broader software design industry.

News.Az