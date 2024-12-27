German president dissolves parliament, sets early elections for Feb. 23

+ ↺ − 16 px

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has officially dissolved the Bundestag, the country's lower house of parliament, clearing the way for early elections on February 23, 2024.

"I have decided to dissolve the 20th German Bundestag to fix the date for an early election for February 23rd," Steinmeier said in a speech, News.Az reports, citing German media. He added that "political stability in Germany is a precious asset."Steinmeier's decision follows a request to do so after Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a vote of confidence in the legislature on December 16.Steinmeier set the date for the new election for February 23.The parliamentary leaders of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the conservative opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) had agreed on this date.

