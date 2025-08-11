Germany embraces extreme heat as "Julia" drives Sahara hot air north

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-pressure system named "Julia" is pushing hot air from the Sahara Desert toward Germany, setting the stage for one of the country's most intense heatwaves this year. Forecasters warned on Monday that temperatures could climb up to 40 degrees Celsius by midweek, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the German Weather Service, the heatwave is expected to begin on Wednesday and will affect almost the entire country. The west and southwest are set to experience the highest temperatures, with some cities likely to see highs of 38 to 39 degrees Celsius. In certain locations without weather stations, peaks of 40 degrees are expected.

The same system brought scorching conditions to Spain and France earlier this week before moving toward Germany. Meteorologists also predict dust from the Sahara will arrive, creating hazy skies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Humidity will add to the discomfort, making temperatures feel closer to 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. Experts warn that such conditions place strain on health services, particularly impacting vulnerable groups.

Forecasters say the hot spell could last until Friday, when cooler air and a greater chance of thunderstorms are likely to bring some relief.

News.Az