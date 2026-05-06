Russia urges foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv

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The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned that strikes on Kyiv are inevitable if the May 9 celebrations are disrupted, urging foreign countries to evacuate their diplomats.

The Russian Federation has once again resorted to threatening strikes on "decision-making centers" if Kyiv "implements criminal plans during the Victory Day celebrations." This was stated by the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, who advised foreign countries to evacuate their diplomats from Kyiv in advance, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

Zakharova emphasized that the Russian Ministry of Defense's warning regarding strikes on the Ukrainian capital was allegedly made in response to statements by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to her, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs "points to the inevitability of a retaliatory strike by the Russian Armed Forces on Kyiv in the event of the implementation of the regime's terrorist plans."

"If Kyiv implements criminal plans during the days of the Great Victory celebration, a strike will be carried out, in particular, on decision-making centers," Zakharova stated.

Furthermore, the Russian MFA spokesperson cynically called on the authorities of foreign countries to "ensure the early evacuation of their diplomats from Kyiv."

Zakharova also stressed that the EU is gravely mistaken if they think they will be able to suppress "Zelenskyy's publicly voiced threats to strike Moscow."

News.Az