Germany offers €125m for Georgia’s electric transmission development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is supporting Georgia in expanding its power network and modernising the infrastructure by providing €125 million in concession credit.

The second phase of the Transmission Network Expansion program has started in Georgia today, which will be financially supported by the German government-owned development bank (KfW), according to agenda.ge.

The main goal of the program is to increase the capacity of the electricity transmission network and improve the security of the supply of electricity. This will be achieved by supporting the development of network infrastructure that will connect Georgia’s hydropower stations to the country’s electricity transmission network.

"This year we are celebrating the friendship of Germany and Georgia and also marking 25 years of cooperation between the countries in the field of development. We have truly successful cooperation in the electric system. Today it is hard to imagine that back in 2000, electricity was available only for several hours per day in Tbilisi”, said German Ambassador to Georgia Heike Peitsch.

Under the program it is also planned to develop the transmission network infrastructure in Georgia’s Guria region.

News.Az

News.Az