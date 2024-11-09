Global food prices rise to 18-month high in October
Global food prices surged to an 18-month high in October, rising 2% from September, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).All major food commodities, except meat, saw price increases in October, with vegetable oils experiencing the largest rise at 7.3%, according to the FAO, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Compared to historical levels, the FAO's Food Price Index in October was 5.5% higher than a year ago, although it remains 20.5% below the peak level from March 2022.
Cereal prices increased by 0.8% from September but were 8.3% lower than in October 2023.
Vegetable oil prices climbed 7.3% month-on-month in October, reaching a two-year high.
Dairy prices rose by 1.9% in October and were also up 21.4% from October 2023.
Sugar prices increased by 2.6% in October compared to September, marking the second consecutive monthly rise, although still down 18.6% from a year ago.
In contrast, meat prices slipped 0.3% in October compared to the previous month, though they were 7.5% higher than in October 2023.