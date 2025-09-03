Global Sumud Flotilla sets sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Activists from 44 countries have begun gathering in Tunisia for the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international initiative aiming to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid. Vessels from Spain and Italy will meet ships from Tunisia before sailing together toward Gaza.

Nearly 1,000 activists are participating in the mission, which organizers say continues earlier efforts, including the Mavi Marmara, Madleen, and Hanzala ships, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Aycin Kantoglu, a member of the Turkish delegation, called the initiative historic: “From the perspective of civil activism, it is an honor to take part. We are here to do our part to restore human dignity.”

The participants emphasized that the flotilla is a peaceful action. Turkish TV presenter Ikbal Gurpinar said: “We are setting out without weapons, ammunition, or sharp objects. Our aim is to show that this can be resolved peacefully and for all of humanity to see.”

Safety measures have been implemented for activists, though details about departure points and timing remain confidential. Kantoglu added: “Our patience has run out — from now on, there is no fear. We are not afraid of Israel or the occupier’s army.”

Tunisian human rights activist Dr. Mohammed Amin Bennur highlighted the international scope and complexity of the operation, noting months of preparation involving ship readiness, team coordination, and route planning. He said the flotilla includes lawyers, doctors, and civilians from Europe, Asia, Brazil, and North Africa.

The flotilla’s goal is to deliver humanitarian aid to nearly 2 million people living under blockade in Gaza, reflecting the principle of Sumud, meaning “steadfastness” or “unshakable determination,” which has long symbolized Palestinian nonviolent resistance.

