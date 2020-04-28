Global tally of coronavirus recoveries passes 900,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global coronavirus recoveries exceeded the 900,000 mark on Tuesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed a total of 902,129 people won their battle against the pandemic. The number of cases reached 3,057,957 while 211,894 deaths recorded.

Spain has the highest number of recoveries with nearly 124,000, followed by Germany with 114,500 and the US 111,583.

However, the US continues to be the worst-hit country, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths -- nearly 988,500 cases and over 56,200 fatalities.

While Italy has the second highest death toll with 26,977, Spain is the second country recording the highest cases with 232,128.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered nearly 84,000 cases and one more fatality since it confirmed nearly 50% rise in its death toll -- bringing the total number to 4,637. Those figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

