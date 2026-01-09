Gold price breaks historic record, surpasses USD 4,500

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of gold in global commodity markets has exceeded the $4,500 mark, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The price of gold futures for February 2026 delivery on the COMEX exchange increased by 1% to $4,505 per ounce.

At the same time, the price of gold in the spot market increased by 0.64% to $4,506.

According to reports, the fact that spot prices are exceeding futures contracts indicates growing demand in the market for immediate delivery of gold.

The rise in gold prices is mainly attributed to heightened geopolitical risks, increased risk-averse behavior among investors, and growing demand for safe-haven assets.

News.Az