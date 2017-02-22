Governor of US State of Indiana issues proclamation on Khojaly Massacre

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Governor of the U.S. State of Indiana, Eric J. Holcomb, signed a proclamation on the Khojaly Massacre, which was committed by Armenia’s armed forces on February 25-26, 1992 against the Azerbaijani civilians.

The document, which was sent to Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles, proclaims February 26 as the “Khojaly Remembrance Day” in the State of Indiana, the Consulate General told AZVision.az.

The proclamation reads: “On February 25 and 26, 1992, the population of the town of Khojaly in Azerbaijan was subjected to a massacre, resulting in the death of over 600 innocent civilians, including many children, women and elderly. The renowned international human rights organization “Human Rights Watch” called this tragedy “the largest massacre” in the region. This event in Khojaly is a sobering reminder of the terrible damage that can be inflicted in wartime and the enduring need for greater understanding, communication and tolerance among people the world over. Azerbaijanis living in the State of Indiana and around the globe observe February 26 every year as a Day of Remembrance honoring victims of the Khojaly massacre. February 26, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre. Azerbaijan’s freedom, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity is recognized and supported by the international community, including the United States of America and the United Nations.”

In conclusion, Governor Holcomb proclaims February 26 as the “Khojaly Remembrance Day” and invites all citizens “to duly note this occasion”.

It should be noted that this is the first proclamation by an Indiana Governor on the Khojaly Tragedy.

On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. A total of 487 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

News.Az

