Guterres to propose U.N. funds mission combating gangs in Haiti

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres announced that he would request the United Nations to take on the funding for the structural and logistical expenses of a multinational force in Haiti, which is currently grappling with violent gangs.

Guterres made the announcement late Wednesday in Barbados, where leaders of a 15-member Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom gathered for a three-day conference to tackle regional issues, including gang violence in Haiti.News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

“If the Security Council will accept this proposal, we will have the conditions to finally have an effective force to defeat the gangs in Haiti and create the conditions for democracy to thrive,” Guterres said.

He added that the salaries for the multinational force would be paid through an already existing trust fund.

The U.N.-backed mission is led by a contingent of around 800 Kenyan police joined by soldiers and police from countries including Jamaica, Guatemala and El Salvador who are working alongside Haiti’s National Police.

The U.S. and other countries have warned that the mission that began last June is lacking personnel and resources as they keep pushing for a U.N. peacekeeping mission to replace the current one.

Guterres called the situation in Haiti “appalling.”

“Gangs are inflicting intolerable suffering on a desperate and frightened people,” he said. “We must keep working for a political process owned and led by the Haitians that restores democratic institutions through elections.”

But Belgium-based International Crisis Group warned in a new report that it could be dangerous to hold elections prematurely given a surge in gang violence. Haiti is led by Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and a nine-member transitional presidential council whose mandate expires on Feb. 7, 2026. Haiti hasn’t held elections in almost a decade, and no president has been elected since the June 2021 assassination of Jovenel Moïse.

News.Az