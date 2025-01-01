News.az
Haiti
Tag:
Sunrise Airways suspends flights across Haiti after bullets hit plane
25 Nov 2025-10:12
Haiti return to World Cup after 50 years as Curacao make history as smallest nation to qualify
19 Nov 2025-09:37
Hurricane Melissa death toll rises to 49 across the Caribbean
31 Oct 2025-12:16
Hurricane Melissa kills at least 20 in Haiti
30 Oct 2025-22:54
Melissa kills 25 in Haiti, nearly 30 total as hurricane batters Caribbean
30 Oct 2025-04:44
At least 20 dead as Hurricane Melissa ravages Haiti
30 Oct 2025-01:03
Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba
29 Oct 2025-12:32
Hurricane Melissa claims at least seven lives in Caribbean
-VIDEO
29 Oct 2025-11:08
Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean -
PHOTOS -VIDEO
29 Oct 2025-09:20
Hurricane Melissa: UN mobilizes aid for Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti
28 Oct 2025-11:13
