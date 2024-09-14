Haiti gas truck explosion kills 15, PM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 15 people in western Haiti were killed after a gas tank truck exploded on Saturday, Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille said in a post on social media, APA reports citing Reuters.Another 40 people were left with serious burns from the incident near Miragoane in the department of Nippes, he said. He noted the figures were still preliminary, and said the government was planning evacuations by helicopter."The government stands in solidarity with all the victims and their families," Conille said.A similar fuel truck explosion in 2021 in the city of Cap-Haitien killed at least 60 people.In recent months, violent gangs have taken over much of the capital and expanded into nearby regions, fueling a humanitarian crisis with mass displacements, sexual violence, child recruitment and widespread hunger.Haiti earlier this month expanded its state of emergency to cover the country's full territory.

News.Az