Hong Kong airport braces for 36-hour shutdown as Typhoon Ragasa nears

Hong Kong International Airport is preparing to suspend all passenger flights for 36 hours this week as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears, according to sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The shutdown, from 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday, would be the longest in recent history, according to the report.

A formal announcement is expected later Monday, the report added.

Ragasa has already strengthened into a super typhoon, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane, the Hong Kong Observatory said. The storm is forecast to pass close to the city before making landfall in China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday.

News.Az