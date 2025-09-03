Houthi rebels claim hypersonic missile strike on Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have claimed responsibility for an attack on targets in Tel Aviv, using two hypersonic ballistic missiles, according to the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saria.

"Missile units of the Yemeni armed forces have conducted a special military operation, attacking sensitive targets of the Israeli enemy in Tel Aviv with two hypersonic ballistic missiles," he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Saria added that the attack involved a Palestine-2 newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile with a re-entry vehicle, which the Houthis used for the second time, and a Zulfiqar ballistic missile.

According to the spokesman, the operation "successfully achieved its goals" as Israeli residents were forced to take shelter and the operation of Ben Gurion Airport was suspended.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces reported that the military had intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

News.Az