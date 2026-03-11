Cargo ship bound for India struck in Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s ministry of external affairs has said that the Thai ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday was headed to the port of Kandla in western India, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

“India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia,” the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement. “Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing.”

News.Az