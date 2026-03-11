IRGC operatives eliminated in Tehran strikes - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Air Force has launched another "wide-scale wave of strikes" against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) infrastructure across Iran on Wednesday afternoon, simultaneously with strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, the IDF said.

In addition, the IDF struck several IRGC infrastructure sites in Tehran and other Islamic Regime military strongholds throughout the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli fighter jets struck a group of operatives from Iran’s drone array at a launch site in western Iran shortly before they were set to launch drones toward Israel.

The IDF said it had identified "several operatives from the Iranian terror regime drone array at a launch site in Western Iran," and that the strike took place shortly after the operatives' entry to the launch site. The IDF added that it is continuing to operate against missile-related infrastructure in western Iran "in order to reduce, to the extent possible, the scope of missile fire toward Israeli territory." Footage circulating on social media shows heavy damage to buildings at the IRGC's command headquarters in Fardis from joint Israel-US strikes.

