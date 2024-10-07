HRW: Israeli strikes threaten civilians along Lebanon-Syria border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Human Rights Watch stated on Monday that Israeli strikes near the main Lebanon-Syria border crossing are putting civilians at "grave risk" by obstructing their escape and hindering humanitarian efforts, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Israeli military said Friday its jets struck Hezbollah positions near the Masnaa border crossing in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.Syrian transport ministry official Sleiman Khalil told AFP on Monday the road was still "completely cut off to vehicle traffic", but people could still cross on foot.Human Rights Watch said the strikes were "impeding civilians trying to flee and disrupting humanitarian operations", adding: "the situation places civilians at grave risk.""An Israeli attack on a legitimate military target may still be unlawful if it can be expected to cause immediate civilian harm disproportionate to the anticipated military gain," it said in a statement.The head of the United Nations refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, said Monday that the flow of people "has declined, but still hundreds of people are coming through, and they're also coming through other border points".Red Crescent volunteers are "helping people transport their goods across the border" while the road remains cut, Grandi added during a visit to Syrian side of the crossing, known as Jdeidet Yabus.

