Hundreds of schools closed as cold snap batters UK

Hundreds of schools across the United Kingdom are set to remain closed on Monday as a cold snap brings snow and icy conditions.

Pupils in Devon, Wales, and Scotland will face delays returning from the festive break due to snow and ice warnings and freezing temperatures, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

Scotland has been hardest hit, with an amber snow warning in place for Aberdeen, Aviemore in the Cairngorms, and Ullapool in Ross-shire. The Met Office has warned that rural communities in these areas could become isolated.

Most of England and Wales, excluding the South East and parts of Yorkshire and Cumbria, have also been advised to prepare for snow and ice on Monday, with a yellow weather warning in effect.

The warnings cover much of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire areas, Orkney, Shetland and Outer Hebridean Islands, from Sunday evening until 10am on Monday, with the potential for another 5cm to 10cm of snow accumulating at low levels, and 20cm to 30cm on high ground. Several schools in England and Wales have closed as a result of the weather. St Luke’s Church of England School in Exeter, Devon, was closed on Monday because of a heating failure, while Ashwater Primary School and Halwill Primary School in Beaworthy were set to open at 10am. In Wales, multiple councils have announced school closures with car parks and playgrounds covered in ice. These include St Mary’s and St Patrick’s RC Primary in Bridgend, as well as dozens in Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd and across Swansea. All schools in Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeenshire will not open on Monday because of the amber warnings. Aberdeen city council said it would delay its decision until 11am on Monday as a result of uncertainty about the extent of disruption because of the weather and that breakfast clubs would not open. Loganair cancelled flights from Aberdeen and Inverness airports following heavy snowfall. Liverpool John Lennon airport posted on X on Monday morning to say the runway was closed because of wintry conditions and some flights were “subject to delay and there have been some cancellations”. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold health alert, as an early warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing for England, running until Friday. Agostinho Sousa, the head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, urged people to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours. He said: “The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.” ScotRail warned of disruption on routes around Aberdeen and Inverness for much of Monday. Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office chief meteorologist, said snow showers could be expected in the north of Scotland, and some places within the amber warning areas could see a further 20cm to 30cm accumulate by Monday morning. He added: “Elsewhere in the UK, snow showers, ice and frost are expected at times, but milder air will make attempts to spread eastward from Tuesday. “This will mean rain becomes more likely in the south, but there is also the possibility of more organised snow along the boundary of the mild and cold airmasses. Strong winds could also be a feature later in the week.” Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish Transport Secretary, said residents had already dealt with “challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas”. She said: “Of course for many, Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter-ready and have a winter kit in your car. “Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.”

