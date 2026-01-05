Snow causes travel chaos in France as flights canceled

+ ↺ − 16 px

Severe winter weather across France has triggered major travel disruption, with 75 flight cancellations and 957 delays reported nationwide. Heavy snowfall, strong winds, and low visibility have severely affected operations at key airports, including Paris Charles de Gaulle, Orly, Nice, Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nantes, and Mulhouse.

National carrier Air France, along with KLM, easyJet, HOP!, Transavia, and Wizz Air, has been hit hard as safety concerns forced airlines to ground or delay flights. Paris airports recorded the highest number of disruptions, creating ripple effects across international and domestic routes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The chaos is expected to impact local tourism, with delays and cancellations affecting hotel bookings, business travel, and winter holiday plans, particularly in Paris and southern France. Travelers have been advised to check flight statuses frequently as conditions remain unpredictable.

