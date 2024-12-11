Hundreds of tractors block London streets in protest against government’s inheritance tax

Hundreds of tractors block London streets in protest against government’s inheritance tax

Hundreds of farmers in tractors gathered in London on Wednesday to protest the government’s inheritance tax policies, which they argue are threatening British farming.

Tractors lined up in Westminster on Wednesday morning before a planned slow-drive around central London, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

Driving around Parliament Square, many tractors were decorated with Union flags and signs that read: "No farmers, no food", "Not hungry, thank a farmer" and "Save British Farming".The RIP British Farming protest is organised by Kent Fairness for Farmers and Save British Farming.Attending the protest, Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, encouraged farmers to keep campaigning across the country.He told The Telegraph: "In the 100 rural constituencies Labour now holds, they have to keep up this pressure. It has to be persistent in every market town."I believe this campaign will win but it won't happen quickly and it will take time."In a direct message to the Government, Mr Farage added: "Wake up and smell the coffee, it's happening. You are going to lose all the seats in those rural areas if you don't change the rules."Martin Brandreth, 37, and his father Joe, 65, woke at dawn to embark on the six hour drive in their tractors from their farm near Coventry, Warwickshire.They attended last month's rally but this time arrived in their own vehicles. Festively decorated with Christmas lights and a sign reading "British Farming – Keir Today Gone Tomorrow", the dairy and arable farmers called on the inheritance tax raid to be scrapped.

