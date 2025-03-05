Hungary plans nuclear energy collaboration with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary plans to strengthen its cooperation with the United States in the nuclear power sector, including the use of small modular reactors produced by Westinghouse, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto announced after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We discussed with Marco Rubio the opportunity of developing Hungary-US energy cooperation, where nuclear power is the priority direction. Both Hungary and the United States are playing an important role in ensuring safety of nuclear energy supplies, and technological cooperation in this sphere is therefore promising," Szijjarto wrote on his page in Facebook, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Westinghouse is one of leading companies in the global market of nuclear technologies and can play an important role in creating small modular nuclear plants that can be built over a short period of time. These small power plants will be able to reliably produce huge quantity of electricity by an eco-friendly method, and that is why we are interested in developing this technology in cooperation with Westinghouse," he added.

