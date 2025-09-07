Hurricane Kiko's close approach prompts Hawaii to declare state of emergency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hawaii's acting governor declared a statewide state of emergency as Hurricane Kiko continues to swirl toward the islands as a major hurricane, News.Az reports citing the Fox Weather.

Kiko was still a major hurricane as it sat just over 1,000 miles east of Hilo, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters are still confident the storm will weaken considerably by the time it gets close to the islands early next week and enters cooler Pacific Ocean waters, but may still remain a powerful tropical storm carrying potential for heavy rain and large, dangerous surf.

The current forecast track indicates the storm will likely pass just to the north of the islands on Tuesday, and the odds of a direct landfall strike are very low. But large swells are expected to begin affecting the Big Island as early as Sunday.

"These swells will gradually build and are forecast to peak along east-facing exposures of the Hawaiian Islands late Monday through midweek, potentially producing life-threatening surf and rip currents," the NHC wrote in its Saturday morning tropical update. In addition, heavy rains could batter the islands if Kiko passes close enough. Acting Hawaii Gov. Sylvia Luke says the state isn't taking any chances and is urging residents to monitor the forecasts. Luke's emergency proclamation mobilizes state agencies and the Hawaii National Guard. "To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilize resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm," Luke said.

