ICJ set for ‘historic’ ruling on climate change obligations

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's climate change minister, left, and Arnold Kiel Loughman, Vanuatu's attorney general, at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, in December 2024 [Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to issue its first-ever opinion on climate change today, in a case led by Vanuatu that could define nations’ legal duties to combat global warming and compensate for its damage.

The court’s 15 judges will clarify states’ obligations under international law, potentially drawing from human rights and maritime law in addition to existing climate agreements, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Vanuatu and other island nations argue that major polluters must be held legally accountable for climate harm, while the U.S. and other top emitters say the Paris Agreement is sufficient.

The advisory opinion, due at 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), could influence future lawsuits and global climate policy.

News.Az