News
Icj
Tag:
Icj
Belgium backs South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ
23 Dec 2025-22:18
ICJ to hear Myanmar Rohingya genocide case in January
20 Dec 2025-13:37
South Africa to pursue ICJ genocide case against Israel despite Gaza ceasefire
15 Oct 2025-11:10
ICJ set for ‘historic’ ruling on climate change obligations
23 Jul 2025-10:39
Cambodia plans ICJ complaint over border dispute with Thailand
02 Jun 2025-11:12
ICJ rejects Yerevan’s claims over trials of Armenian war crime suspects
26 Apr 2025-11:29
UN members request ICJ opinion on Israel's obligations to aid Palestinians
19 Dec 2024-23:15
Ireland to urge ICJ to expand definition of genocide in Israel case
11 Dec 2024-18:07
International Court of Justice to thoroughly examine Armenia’s illegal actions against Azerbaijan
13 Nov 2024-09:42
France and its colonies: Neocolonialism disguised as autonomy
20 Aug 2024-12:38
