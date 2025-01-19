IDF begins withdrawal of equipment from Gaza's Rafah
Israeli troops are seen near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on May 1, 2024. (JACK GUEZ / AFP)
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun withdrawing its vehicles from the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
"The Israeli military has begun withdrawing its equipment from the center of the southern city of Rafah," the publication says.
It is specified that the retreat is taking place in the so-called Philadelphia corridor along the southern border with Egypt.