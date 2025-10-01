News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Idf
Tag:
Idf
The IDF has launched an operation to search for the body of the last hostage in Gaza
26 Jan 2026-03:58
Israeli Navy fires warning shots at Egyptian vessel in its waters
08 Jan 2026-23:28
Sirens heard near Israel-Lebanon border
02 Jan 2026-12:40
Israel strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon -
VIDEO
26 Dec 2025-16:37
Israel and Iran: A new round of confrontation
25 Dec 2025-11:54
Israel raises air-defense alert after killing top Hezbollah commander
24 Nov 2025-20:59
Israeli military fires several generals over failure to thwart October 7 attack
24 Nov 2025-13:58
Israeli strike on Lebanon refugee camp kills at least 13
19 Nov 2025-10:04
Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon -
VIDEO
13 Nov 2025-13:36
Israeli army says killed two militants in S. Lebanon
08 Nov 2025-19:14
Latest News
Swiatek slams Australian Open’s behind-the-scenes cameras
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Mossad
UK PM Starmer heads to China for landmark visit
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit misses forecasts
Australia vows to regain Darwin port ownership
Indonesia halts trading after stock index plunges 8%
Clippers beat Jazz for ninth win in 10 games
Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia, apartments damaged
Israeli settlers uproot olive trees near Ramallah
Solar drives China’s power generation capacity growth
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31