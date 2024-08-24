IDF destroys Islamic Jihad tunnel in Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has discovered and dismantled a 500-meter-long tunnel of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in the central Gaza Strip on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, the army press service said, News.az reports.

Additionally, Israeli troops eliminated a large number of armed militants and destroyed several military facilities in that area, the press service added.

News.Az