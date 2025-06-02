India reports more than tenfold increase in COVID-19 cases in 10 days

People wait in a queue to receive the vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a shopping mall in Mumbai, India, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A sharp rise in active COVID-19 cases has been recorded in India, taking the total to 3,395.

As reported by News.Az with reference to TASS, the Indian Ministry of Health informed the Business Standard newspaper about this.

According to the department, the highest number of cases has been reported in the states of Kerala (1,336) and Maharashtra (467), as well as in the national capital region of Delhi - 375. Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours - in Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. An increase in the number of infections has also been reported in the states of Gujarat, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

As the publication recalled, last week the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 257. Thus, in 10 days this figure has increased more than 10 times.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, most new cases of infection are mild. However, authorities have called on citizens to remain vigilant and take precautions - wear masks in crowded places, maintain social distance and maintain hand and indoor hygiene.

News.Az