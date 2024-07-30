News.az
Tag:
Kerala
India enforces strict measures after bird flu outbreak in Kerala
30 Dec 2025-15:42
Indian actor Dileep acquitted in high-profile rape case
08 Dec 2025-10:46
India's Kerala sees surge in brain-eating amoeba cases
05 Dec 2025-17:28
Helipad tarmac sinks as Indian president's helicopter lands in Kerala -
VIDEO
22 Oct 2025-14:06
India's Kerala records fifth death from brain fever
08 Sep 2025-16:22
India reports two new Nipah virus cases
05 Jul 2025-16:35
India reports more than tenfold increase in COVID-19 cases in 10 days
02 Jun 2025-04:48
South India landslide death toll rises to 277
01 Aug 2024-10:09
India landslide death toll tops 60 -
UPDATED
30 Jul 2024-13:18
