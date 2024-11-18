India's capital shuts schools as smog soars to hazardous level

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's capital, New Delhi, has switched to online classes for all schools starting Monday, as the city grapples with a severe smog crisis.

Air pollution levels surged to alarming heights, with toxic smog exceeding 60 times the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended daily limit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Various piecemeal government initiatives have failed to measurably address the problem, with the smog blamed for thousands of premature deaths each year and particularly impacting the health of children and the elderly.Levels of PM2.5 pollutants -- dangerous cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs -- peaked at 921 micrograms per cubic metre at midday on Monday, according to IQAir pollution monitors, with a reading above 15 in a 24-hour period considered unhealthy by the WHO.Individual monitoring stations noted even higher levels -- one government-run monitor recorded PM2.5 pollutants at 1117 micrograms, 74 times the WHO maximum."My eyes have been burning for the last few days", said rickshaw puller Subodh Kumar, 30."Pollution or no pollution, I have to be on the road, where else will I go?" he said, pausing from eating breakfast at a roadside stall."We don't have an option to stay indoors... our livelihood, food, and life -- everything is in the open."Pollution extended across a swathe of northern India -- with the tourists at the Taj Mahal in Agra snapping photographs of the white marble monument nearly invisible shrouded in cloud -- and choked residents of Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan.

