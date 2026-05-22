International Day for Biological Diversity highlights need to protect nature

International Day for Biological Diversity highlights need to protect nature

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May 22 marks the International Day for Biological Diversity, a global observance dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of protecting the planet’s ecosystems and living species.

The day highlights the role biodiversity plays in maintaining environmental balance and supporting life on Earth, from the smallest organisms to the largest ecosystems, News.Az reports, citing Pushpalata School.

The occasion also serves as a reminder of the need for collective action to preserve biodiversity and promote a healthier and greener future for coming generations.

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Environmental advocates stress that every species contributes to sustaining nature and humanity, underlining the importance of conservation efforts worldwide.

International Day for Biological Diversity is observed annually to encourage greater protection of natural habitats and the rich variety of life across the planet.

News.Az