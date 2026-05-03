Humpback whale "Timmy" released into the North Sea following rescue - VIDEO

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The rescue operation for a humpback whale nicknamed "Timmy" has concluded with the animal's release into the North Sea.

The whale had previously been stranded in a shallow Baltic Sea bay off the island of Poel, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

According to Jens Schwarck from the private rescue initiative, the whale was no longer in the transport barge as of 9:00 a.m. following several days of transport.

While the release marks the end of the immediate rescue effort, the current condition of the whale remains unclear. The private initiative announced the successful release but did not provide specific details regarding the animal's health or its ability to navigate the North Sea after its time in the Baltic bay.

News.Az