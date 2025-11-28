Iran condemns drone attack in Tajikistan as terrorist act

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned the drone strike that killed three Chinese citizens in the Shamsuddin Shahin area of Tajikistan’s Khatlon Province on Wednesday, calling it a terrorist attack.

Offering condolences to the victims’ families, Baghaei expressed solidarity with the governments of Tajikistan and China, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

He reiterated Iran’s principled position of firmly rejecting all forms of terrorism and stressed the need to strengthen multilateral cooperation to prevent and combat such acts.

Tajik authorities reported on Thursday that three Chinese workers were killed when a drone “launched from Afghan territory” struck a camp in Khatlon late Wednesday, urging the authorities in Kabul to take measures to prevent similar incidents.

The strike targeted the LLC Shohin SM workers’ camp near the Istiqlol 1st Border Guard Post in the Yol Border Detachment.

News.Az