No IAEA inspectors currently in Iran, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that there are no International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors currently present in the country, as cooperation with the agency remains tied to parliamentary regulations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei made the statement during his weekly press briefing, stressing that Iran’s collaboration with the IAEA is being conducted in accordance with the latest resolution passed by the Iranian Parliament, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Naturally, Iran's cooperation with the agency should be regulated according to the latest resolution of the Parliament, and the government and the Foreign Ministry consider themselves obligated to regulate their interactions with the agency based on this resolution,” Baghaei stated.

He reiterated Iran's long-standing objections to what it views as the politicized behavior of the IAEA, but emphasized that Iran remains committed to its international obligations.

“We are still a member of treaties such as the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and Iran, as a responsible country, adheres to the related documents as long as it is in these treaties,” he said.

According to the Parliament’s resolution, IAEA inspectors will not be allowed entry unless the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities and the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities are guaranteed. That condition must be approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and the agency, as Western powers continue to express concern over Iran’s nuclear ambitions while Iran insists on its peaceful intentions and sovereign rights.

News.Az