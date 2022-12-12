Iran executes 23-year-old protester in public

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran says it has publicly hanged a 23-year-old in what is the second execution linked to the recent anti-government protests, News.az reports citing BBC.

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged early on Monday in the city of Mashhad, the judiciary said.

A court convicted him of "enmity against God" after finding he had stabbed to death two members of the paramilitary Basij Resistance Force.

Rahnavard was hanged just 23 days after his arrest.

Human rights groups have warned that protesters are being sentenced to death after sham trials with no due process.

Rahnavard's family was not aware that he was going to be executed, according to the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir.

It tweeted that the family were telephoned by an official at 07:00 local time and told: "We have killed your son and buried his body in Behesht-e Reza cemetery."

