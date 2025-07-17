Iran fully reopens airspace and restores flights after safety review

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has reopened its airspace to international overflights and resumed normal airport operations nationwide.

Following a comprehensive safety and security evaluation, the Civil Aviation Coordination Committee approved the decision, confirming that all airports across the country are now operating as usual and ready to serve passengers, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran will operate daily from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., officials said.

However, training and recreational flights remain suspended until further notice, as part of precautionary measures.

The reopening is expected to ease regional air traffic disruptions and restore connectivity after recent restrictions.

News.Az