Iran keeps airspace closed until early Saturday

Iran announced today that it will extend the closure of its airspace until dawn on Saturday, citing the ongoing Israeli attacks and the need to ensure passenger safety and flight security.

Iranian Tasnim news agency quoted spokesman for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Majid Akhavan, as saying that the country's airspace will remain closed until 2 am tomorrow, Saturday, (June 21, 2025), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Akhavan added that this decision is based on international air traffic control notices (NOTAMs), stressing that the closure aims to maintain aviation security and the safety of passengers.



The spokesman also confirmed that the airspace restrictions will remain in effect until the situation in the country returns to normal, noting that an official announcement will be made regarding the resumption of flights once the emergency ends.



Since dawn on Friday, June 13, Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran, have been subjected to a massive Israeli attack, which Iran has responded to with a missile and drone counterattack.

