Iran, Qatar FMs talk regional developments

On Thursday night, the foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar held a phone conversation to discuss recent regional developments, including the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, News.az reports citing Mehr news .

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone conversation, conferring on the Gaza ceasefire deal and other issues of mutual interest.Expressing satisfaction with the agreement reached as a result of the resistance of the people of Gaza against the Israeli regime's genocide, Araghchi appreciated Qatar's efforts in this regard and emphasized the need for the international community to improve the living conditions of the Palestinian people.Al Thani, for his part, presented a report on the process of negotiations leading to the ceasefire agreement.He also appreciated the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Palestinian people, especially in the last 15 months.The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was reached with the mediation of Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, and it is supposed to be implemented on Sunday, January 19. In the first phase of this agreement, which is set to last for 42 days, the Hamas movement will hand over 33 Zionist prisoners (alive and dead) in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners.

