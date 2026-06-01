Google parent raises stakes in AI race with $80 billion funding plan

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Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has unveiled plans to raise a staggering $80 billion in equity offerings, including a landmark $10 billion investment from billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in a move that is sending shockwaves through global financial markets.

According to the company, Berkshire Hathaway will acquire $10 billion worth of Alphabet shares through a private placement. The deal includes $5 billion in Class A common stock priced at $351.81 per share and another $5 billion in Class C capital stock priced at $348.20 per share, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The investment marks one of Berkshire Hathaway's largest technology bets in recent years and underscores growing confidence in Alphabet's long term artificial intelligence strategy.

Alphabet said demand for its AI products and services from both businesses and consumers is surging beyond the company's current capacity.

"The company is experiencing strong demand for its AI solutions and services from enterprises and consumers, at levels that are exceeding the company's available supply," Alphabet said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid an intensifying global race for AI dominance, with major technology firms investing hundreds of billions of dollars into data centers, chips, cloud infrastructure and advanced AI models.

Market observers view Buffett's investment as a major vote of confidence in Alphabet's future growth prospects and its ability to capitalize on the AI boom.

Despite the headline grabbing announcement, Alphabet shares slipped 1.2 percent in after hours trading as investors weighed the implications of the large scale share offering.

The planned $80 billion capital raise is expected to provide Alphabet with significant financial firepower to expand its AI infrastructure, accelerate innovation and meet rapidly growing demand across its ecosystem of products and services.

If completed as announced, the fundraising initiative would rank among the largest equity raising efforts ever undertaken by a technology company, highlighting the unprecedented scale of investment now flowing into the artificial intelligence sector.

News.Az