Colombia aircraft crash kills 4

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Four people were killed Monday when a small aircraft crashed during takeoff in Colombia, according to the country's directorate for air accident investigation.

The aircraft, a Cessna 206 registered as HK 2521 and operated by Colombian carrier Aerolineas Llaneras Arall Ltda., was en route from Villavicencio, the capital of the central Meta department, to the town of La Macarena when the crash occurred, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Following the accident, the directorate activated its emergency protocol and sent an investigation team to the site. The team will collect technical evidence and witness statements to determine the cause of the crash.

News.Az