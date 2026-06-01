Is Israel preparing for a wider war in Lebanon?

Netanyahu added that if Hezbollah continues to attack Israeli cities and civilians, then Israel will strike Beirut.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday evening, “There is no ceasefire in Lebanon.”

On Monday morning, Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a joint statement that they had instructed the Israeli military to begin striking Beirut. But in their evening statements, both tacitly acknowledged Trump’s ceasefire and said that Israel would not immediately attack Beirut.

Speaking on Israel’s right-wing Channel 14 news, Katz said Israel would keep striking in southern Lebanon, echoing Netanyahu.

“We are continuing our operations — to thwart Hezbollah’s capabilities and remove all Hezbollah operatives from southern Lebanon,” Katz said. “We will continue to act against any threat that Hezbollah creates.”