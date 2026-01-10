Iran's Guards arrest foreigner accused of spying for Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Revolutionary Guards' intelligence wing said it had arrested a foreigner suspected of spying for Israel, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

Protests have spread across Iran since December 28 in response to soaring inflation and quickly turning political, with protesters demanding an end to clerical rule. Authorities accuse the U.S. and Israel of fomenting unrest.

News.Az