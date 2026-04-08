Iran sets price for passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran sets price for passage through the Strait of Hormuz

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Iranian officials have suggested that the country could generate up to $64 billion annually by charging ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.

Hasan Abedini, deputy head of Iran’s state broadcasting organization, said in a televised statement that around 32,000 vessels passed through the strait last year. He argued that applying a $2 million fee per ship could create massive state revenue, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Abedini described the Strait of Hormuz as a “corridor under rational management by Iran,” highlighting Tehran’s strategic position over one of the busiest maritime chokepoints for global oil and gas shipments.

The proposal, however, remains hypothetical and has not been officially adopted as policy.

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic activity following an announced ceasefire framework involving the United States and Iran.

According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced a two-week mutual ceasefire proposal linked to conditions including the full and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media also reported that Tehran has put forward a list of conditions for any ceasefire agreement, including:

Non-aggression guarantees

Control over the Strait of Hormuz

Right to uranium enrichment

Lifting of sanctions

Compensation payments

Withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key global energy corridor, with a significant share of the world’s oil exports passing through it daily. Any disruption or policy change affecting the route is closely watched by global markets and governments.

News.Az