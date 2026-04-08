Subway announces official entry into Azerbaijani market

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Subway has announced its entry into the Azerbaijani market through a new master franchise agreement with N Sky Build, marking a key step in the brand’s regional expansion.

This move builds on over 10 Master Franchise agreements signed across the EMEA region since 2021, representing more than 4,000 future restaurant commitments, the American firm said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Under the agreement, N Sky Build will hold exclusive rights to manage and develop all Subway locations in Azerbaijan.

With more than 20 years of experience operating international brands across hospitality, retail, and food and beverage sectors, the N Sky Build team is well-positioned to drive Subway’s growth and establish a strong presence in the country.

“Azerbaijan presents an exciting growth opportunity for Subway, and N Sky Build is the perfect partner to help us realise this ambition,” said Tracy Gehlan, President of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Subway. “Their deep market knowledge and proven operational excellence will enable us to expand strategically and deliver an exceptional experience to guests.”

Nuri Garagoz, Chairman at N Sky Build, added, “This partnership with Subway opens an exciting chapter for our business. The agreement reflects our confidence in Subway’s appeal in Azerbaijan, and we are proud to bring the Subway experience to guests across the country.”

As part of the agreement, N Sky Build will introduce Subway’s latest restaurant design and enhance the brand’s digital experience in Azerbaijan, focusing on operational efficiency and the guest experience.

Subway continues to pursue ambitious international expansion, collaborating with strong partners like N Sky Build to ensure growth while maintaining a consistent, high-quality experience for guests across all markets.

News.Az