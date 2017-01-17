Iran, Syria ink 5 cooperation agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

High-ranking officials from Iran and Syria signed five cooperation agreements as part of efforts to boost the bilateral relations in various fields, APA reported citing Tasnim news agency.

The documents were signed during a ceremony held in Tehran on Tuesday attended by Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri and Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

According to one of the agreements, Damascus awarded a license to an Iranian mobile phone network operator to work in the Arab country.

The two countries will also cooperate in other areas, including agriculture, mining as well as oil and gas sectors.

Khamis arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning at the head of a senior economic delegation.

The Syrian PM will also meet with Secretary of Iranian National Security Council in Tehran.

