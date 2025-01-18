Iran unveils underground naval base

+ ↺ − 16 px

The base, described as one of several "cities" for the IRGC Navy's vessels, was unveiled in a ceremony attended by IRGC's Chief Commander Hossein Salami and Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces, the report said.In his remarks at the ceremony, Salami said the IRGC's Navy operates many such subterranean complexes housing different combat, missile-launching, and mine-laying vessels. He emphasized that the newly unveiled base is only a small part of the force's overall defense capabilities.The IRGC also recently revealed a new underground missile base, according to state-run IRIB TV.Footage broadcast by IRIB on Jan. 10 showed the "missile city" being unveiled in the presence of Salami and Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC's Aerospace Force.The base houses advanced Iranian missiles, including the "Emad," "Qadr," and "Qiam," all of which are liquid-fueled, the state TV narrator said. The subterranean facility is one of hundreds of such bases belonging to the IRGC's Aerospace Force, the report added.

