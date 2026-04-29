Azerbaijan seeks ITU Council membership

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Azerbaijan took part in the ITU Council 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland, with the country being represented by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov.

The Council meeting addressed the report on the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held in Baku, as well as preparations for this year’s ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Discussions also focused on the World Radiocommunication Conference and Radiocommunication Assembly scheduled for 2027, the Strategic and Financial Plans for 2028–2031, and other key issues.

Azerbaijan has submitted its candidacy for ITU Council membership for the 2027–2030 term, along with the nomination of an “Azercosmos” representative for the Radio Regulations Board.

As part of the Council meeting, Deputy Minister Samaddin Asadov met with ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. During the meeting, he provided information on digital development measures implemented in Azerbaijan and discussed ways to expand existing cooperation.

The Deputy Minister held bilateral meetings with senior officials from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and China on digital development, AI, and innovation cooperation, highlighting Azerbaijan’s international role and exploring new partnership opportunities.

An informal ministerial meeting ahead of the ITU Council session also discussed new technologies, private sector engagement, financing models, and cooperation with the UN.

News.Az